Manchester City destroy Chelsea 6-0 with another Sergio Aguero hat-trick

Manchester City's on-fire striker Sergio Aguero struck his second hat-trick in a week as the champions ruthlessly destroyed woeful Chelsea in a 6-0 win at The Etihad on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League.

City and Liverpool are both on 65 points with City having the better goal difference although they have played one more game than their rivals.

Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Leicester City 3-1 earlier on Sunday, are five points behind.

Aguero, who scored a hat-trick seven days ago against Arsenal, has now equalled Alan Shearer's record of 11 Premier League hat-tricks.

Raheem Sterling fired City ahead in the fourth minute with a side-foot finish after a quick free-kick from Kevin De Bruyne had caught the Chelsea defence napping.