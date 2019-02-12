Esperance head the pool with eight points from four games‚ with Pirates in second place on five‚ though they could be knocked out of the top two if Guinea side Horoya defeat FC Platinum from Zimbabwe later on Tuesday.

The match was played in front of empty stands‚ which should have been an advantage for Pirates‚ after Esperance were punished by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for fan misbehaviour earlier in the competition.

Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Kaizer Chiefs‚ bringing Paseka Mako‚ Linda Mntmabo and Augustine Mulenga into the side for Musa Nyatama‚ Xola Mlambo and Justin Shonga.

Badri opened the scoring from a simple free-kick routine as he was fed on the left-hand side and with the Pirates defenders expecting a high ball into the box‚ the Tunisia international had a simple finish.

Sandilands made an excellent stop to stop his side slipping further behind as Ghilane Chalali shot from 12-yards‚ but could not beat the keeper.