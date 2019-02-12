Gift Motupa an injury doubt for Wits' tricky away trip to Black Leopards

Gift Motupa will likely miss out on a chance to get back among the goals again as he is struggling with a groin injury and could miss out on BidVest Wits' away Nedbank Cup outing against Black Leopards on Wednesday.

The league leaders are also set to leave out Namibia international Deon Hotto‚ who received a knock on his knee at the weekend‚ when they travel to the second round tie in Thohoyandou.

Motupa scored against Highlands Park in Wits’ last game‚ a 2-1 league defeat at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa on Saturday that dealt a blow to their title hopes.

It was Motupa’s sixth league goal of the season‚ putting him just two behind the top scorers in the Premier Soccer League.