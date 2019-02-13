Bafana Bafana team manager Barney Kujane remains stuck in Johannesburg after rivals Libya continued to play mind games with the SA Football Association ( Safa) and refused to reveal the logistics of next month’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between the two sides.

Kujane was supposed to depart for North Africa to inspect facilities this week but Safa still have no clue whether the game will be played either in Tunisia or Egypt‚ and on which date.

Safa communications boss Dominic Chimhavi said the Libyans are yet to confirm the venue and date of the crunch encounter and the only thing they know is that it will be played on the weekend on March 22-24.

‘‘Our team manager (Kujane) was supposed to travel to the match venue this week to finalise logistics around the flights‚ accommodation‚ facilities etc. But he can’t do that anymore because there’s been no communication from Libya‚” Chimhavi said.

‘‘Where does he travel‚ is it to Egypt or is it to Tunisia? We still do not know and this impacts on our planning because we wanted to do things well ahead of the match. We don’t even know on which day this game will be played on.”