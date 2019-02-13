The players at amateur side Magic FC earn an average of R2,000 a month and the ABC Motsepe League club’s overall monthly budget sits at around R120,000 a month.

The players at amateur side Magic FC earn an average of R2,000 a month and the ABC Motsepe League club’s overall monthly budget sits at around R120,000 a month.

This is in stark contrast to star-studded Nedbank Cup last 16 opponents Kaizer Chiefs who receive a R26m annual grant from the Premier Soccer League‚ have several corporate backers in their corner‚ are supported by millions of fans around the country‚ sell millions in merchandise and have several players who earn way above Magic FC’s monthly budget.

The Chiefs parking area at the club’s world class Naturena headquarters in the south of Johannesburg would put many car showrooms to shame and the facility itself is worlds apart from life at Magic FC‚ where some players catch taxis or hitch rides to raining.

But it will be 11 vs 11 on the pitch when the Western Cape third tier side attempts to cause the biggest ever upset in the Nedbank Cup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Magic FC co-owner George Dearnaley said comparing the two side is almost impossible.