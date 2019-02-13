Soccer

Leopards, Wits Nedbank Cup clash called off

13 February 2019 - 20:47 By Mark Gleeson
Vuyo Mere of Bidvest Wits and Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits at Thohoyandou Stadium on February 13, 2019 in Thohoyandou, South Africa.
Vuyo Mere of Bidvest Wits and Mwape Musonda of Black Leopards during the Nedbank Cup, Last 32 match between Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits at Thohoyandou Stadium on February 13, 2019 in Thohoyandou, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

A torrential storm brought a premature end to the opening game of the second round of the Nedbank Cup as the referee called off the clash between Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits after the heavens open and a torrent of water came bucketing down from the heavens in Thohoyandou on Wednesday night.

The rain began to fall some 20 minutes into the game and, accompanied by a strong wind, continued to lash down for over an hour.

Leopards had taken a 37th minute lead through Lesedi Kapinga as they looked to add the scalp of the league leaders to the scalp of Orlando Pirates, who they had beaten at the Thohoyandou Stadium in the first round.

But with two minutes to halftime, the rain had caused deep puddles on the pitch and the ball was getting stuck in the wet, endangering the safety of the players and ruining any chance of a decent footballing spectacle.

Gift Motupa an injury doubt for Wits' tricky away trip to Black Leopards

Gift Motupa will likely miss out on a chance to get back among the goals again as he is struggling with a groin injury and could miss out on BidVest ...
Sport
1 day ago

It did not take long after the referee ordered both teams to the change rooms for the match commissioner Robert Sithole to officially call the game off.

PSL chief operations officer Ronnie Schloss said from the event: "The referee and his officials met after they stopped the game and they've assessed the conditions to be dangerous for the players.

"The league will meet tomorrow and will re-fixture it. The match will start from scratch as a new match. The goal is expunged from the records."

Both are not due to play again until next Saturday, Feb 23 in the case of Wits and Sunday, Feb 24 in the case of Leopards. It would seem easy therefore to fit in the tie this weekend.

Most read

  1. Leopards, Wits Nedbank Cup clash called off Soccer
  2. Netball SA hoping to beat New Zealand for right to host 2023 World Cup Sport
  3. Vishwa Fernando shines as Sri Lanka defy odds against South Africa Cricket
  4. Benni McCarthy expects physical battle against Highlands Park Soccer
  5. How Kaizer Chiefs' salary bill compares to Cup opponents Magic FC Soccer

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
Security guards murdered in patrol vehicle in Joburg
X