Leopards, Wits Nedbank Cup clash called off

A torrential storm brought a premature end to the opening game of the second round of the Nedbank Cup as the referee called off the clash between Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits after the heavens open and a torrent of water came bucketing down from the heavens in Thohoyandou on Wednesday night.

The rain began to fall some 20 minutes into the game and, accompanied by a strong wind, continued to lash down for over an hour.

Leopards had taken a 37th minute lead through Lesedi Kapinga as they looked to add the scalp of the league leaders to the scalp of Orlando Pirates, who they had beaten at the Thohoyandou Stadium in the first round.

But with two minutes to halftime, the rain had caused deep puddles on the pitch and the ball was getting stuck in the wet, endangering the safety of the players and ruining any chance of a decent footballing spectacle.