Ernst Middendorp has no favourites in his team‚ and everyone‚ including Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat‚ will take a back seat on occasion as Kaizer Chiefs’ technical staff employ specialised tactics for particular opposition‚ the Amakhosi coach has said.

Middendorp raised eyebrows when stalwart Katsande was on the bench‚ and George Maluleka moved from a normally more advanced position to defensive midfield‚ in Saturday’s Absa Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

The tactic worked to some extent as Amakhosi dominated the midfield and opened the scoring through Daniel Cardoso’s 53rd-minute penalty‚ with Pirates only fighting back through a late Thembinkosi Lorch equaliser in the 80th.

Earlier‚ in a 3-2 away win against AmaZulu in January‚ star forward Billiat had been benched in favour of veteran Bernard Parker.