Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri wants immediate reaction after Manchester City drubbing

Chelsea must show an immediate reaction to their 6-0 Premier League drubbing at Manchester City, manager Maurizio Sarri has said, adding that he held an hour-long discussion with the players to dissect the loss.

Chelsea's capitulation at the Etihad Stadium was their worst defeat in Premier League history and the London club have dropped to sixth in the standings.

The pressure has since mounted on Sarri, who conducted a similar hour-long inquest in the dressing room after their 4-0 league defeat at Bournemouth.

"We talked all together for one hour the day after the match. I think that it's better to work, better to react on the pitch," Sarri told reporters ahead of Thursday's Uefa Europa League last 32 clash at Swedish side Malmo.