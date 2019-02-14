Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing to mount a strong argument for why they should not be deducted a point‚ and Bidvest Wits awarded two in the disciplinary matter involving Downs allegedly fielding Wayne Arendse an ineligible player.

Sundowns have been called to a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) – which was postponed from last Wednesday (February 6)‚ and will now be heard on Monday‚ February 25.

The Pretoria club fielded defender Arendse as a late change in their 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 7‚ having not been in the match 18‚ which is in contravention of PSL regulations.

The case is important as it involves two title chasers – Wits lead the PSL with 37 points from 20 games‚ and Sundowns are breathing down their necks in second place on 34 from 17.