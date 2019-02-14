Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns preparing to lock horns with the Premier Soccer League

14 February 2019 - 10:59 By Marc Strydom
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane gestures in frustration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pitso during the Absa Premiership encounter against Orlando Pirates on Saturday November 10 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane gestures in frustration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pitso during the Absa Premiership encounter against Orlando Pirates on Saturday November 10 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing to mount a strong argument for why they should not be deducted a point‚ and Bidvest Wits awarded two in the disciplinary matter involving Downs allegedly fielding Wayne Arendse an ineligible player.

Sundowns have been called to a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) – which was postponed from last Wednesday (February 6)‚ and will now be heard on Monday‚ February 25.

The Pretoria club fielded defender Arendse as a late change in their 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 7‚ having not been in the match 18‚ which is in contravention of PSL regulations.

The case is important as it involves two title chasers – Wits lead the PSL with 37 points from 20 games‚ and Sundowns are breathing down their necks in second place on 34 from 17.

'Why now?' Sundowns coach Mosimane asks about PSL disciplinary cases

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned the timing of two Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee (DC) cases against himself ...
Sport
5 days ago

Sundowns appear highly likely to lose a point from the matter‚ and Wits gain two.

However Downs are pointing to match commissioner Mark Lindon allegedly advising them ahead of the game that Arendse could replace injured Thapelo Morena in the starting XI‚ and signing off on the change.

They also will point out that Wits never raised an objection on the matter.

Downs also are pointing to the case of an ineligible player at Platinum Stars in 2016.

Stars signed left-back Siyabonga Zulu from Chippa United‚ even though they knew the player had only been loaned to Chippa by Orlando Pirates.

Platinum fielded Zulu in a 1-1 draw against Downs. In the subsequent DC‚ while Stars were deducted a point‚ no points were awarded to Sundowns.

Downs will make the argument that their case is less serious as Arendse was not illegally registered‚ plus they had permission from Lindon.

How Kaizer Chiefs' salary bill compares to Cup opponents Magic FC

The players at amateur side Magic FC earn an average of R2,000 a month and the ABC Motsepe League club’s overall monthly budget sits at around ...
Sport
22 hours ago

PSL prosecutor Nande Becker confirmed to TimesLIVE that the DC will now be held on February 25.

He said‚ given the case involves points that can be awarded or deducted between two league title contenders‚ the PSL DC needs to resolve the matter with urgency well before the end of the league season in May.

“It was postponed to February 25‚” Becker said.

“It’s an important matter. And that’s why it needs to be resolved soon as opposed to the last week of the season.”

Most read

  1. PICTURES | Dusi Canoe Marathon gets underway in Pietermaritzburg Sport
  2. SA government fully backs Caster Semenya after report claims IAAF will class ... Sport
  3. President Cyril Ramaphosa rally could force Black Leopards out of Thohoyandou ... Soccer
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns preparing to lock horns with the Premier Soccer League Soccer
  5. Tlhapi ready to cast Magic spell on Kaizer Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

Mosiuoa Lekota calls President Cyril Ramaphosa a “sellout”
Meet the journalists | Prasa burning: An investigation into CT's train fires

Related articles

  1. Gift Motupa an injury doubt for Wits' tricky away trip to Black Leopards Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane laments state of the pitch in Abidjan after Asec draw Soccer
  3. Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri wants immediate reaction after Manchester City ... Soccer
  4. Senegal stun Amajita in Niger Soccer
  5. Leopards, Wits Nedbank Cup clash called off Soccer
  6. Upstarts Magic FC have genuine belief they can shock Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  7. Benni McCarthy expects physical battle against Highlands Park Soccer
  8. Middendorp explains why Katsande and Billiat are not guaranteed places in ... Soccer
X