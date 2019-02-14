President Cyril Ramaphosa rally could force Black Leopards out of Thohoyandou Stadium

The Premier Soccer League will make a decision on Thursday about the re-arranged Nedbank Cup tie between Black Leopards and Bidvest Wits after the two clubs failed to agree on where and when to play again.

The game was abandoned on Wednesday night after a vicious storm caused flooding in Thohoyandou and elsewhere in Venda.

But Leopards now look likely to lose home advantage because of the rainy weather forecast and because of the impending South African elections.

Wednesday’s game was called off after 43 minutes as the rain came lashing down.

The impressive storm continued for some two hours thereafter trapping the players in the dressing room.