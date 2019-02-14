Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has asked Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter to stop obsessing about 'petty things' ahead the vital Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya next month.

Mashaba‚ the former Bafana coach‚ said his successor should rather channel his energy on assembling a strong squad for the match rather than allowing the Libyans' mind games to get in his head.

The Libyans are yet to confirm the venue and date of the crunch encounter and the only thing Baxter knows is that the game will be played on the weekend of March 22-24.

“We are worried about petty things like where is the match is going to be played‚” Mashaba said in his trademark forthright manner.

“If they take us to the moon‚ we have to go out there and play them.