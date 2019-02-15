Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp believes his technical team have done the research necessary to overcome Magic FC‚ a second ABC Motsepe League side they will battle against in the Nedbank Cup‚ in order to earn the quarterfinal spot.

Chiefs meet Magic in a potentially tricky last-16 matchup at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Answering questions about his team’s preparedness to face Cape Town-based Magic after struggling to eliminate Tornado FC (also campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League in the Eastern Cape) at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium last month‚ Middendorp said they have acquired all information they need on Magic.

The Cape side are part-owned by former Bafana Bafana striker and AmaZulu striker George Dearnaley and coached by former Mamelodi Sundowns left-back David Kannemeyer.

Chiefs needed an own goal by an unlucky Tornado defender Abongile Twani in the fourth minute of the extra time to win 1-0 and progress to the last 16 last month.

Middendorp confirmed he’s done a thorough research on Magic to have enough information and to know what kind of threat they can pose to his side.

“We’ve recorded their game against Santos on February 9 and an additional scout was there to watch this game‚” said Middendorp‚ who also revealed he will deploy the young Bruce Bvuma in Chiefs’ goals as new signing‚ Daniel Akpeyi is cup tied having featured for Chippa United before in this competition.