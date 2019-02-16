Soccer

‘Virgil Vries did not grab his chance‚’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp

16 February 2019 - 12:08 By Marc Strydom
Virgil Vries of Kaizer Chiefs saves a penalty during the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 21 October 2018.
Virgil Vries of Kaizer Chiefs saves a penalty during the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 21 October 2018.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Virgil Vries “did not grab his chance” in the past stint where the goalkeeper made some costly errors coming in to replace injured Itumeleng Khune in a handful of matches‚ Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

Middendorp said that was the reality of the situation‚ and that it led to Chiefs buying Nigeria international Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Akpeyi made a competent debut between the posts in Saturday’s 1-1 Absa Premiership Soweto derby draw against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium.

The Nigerian will not be fielded in Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup last-16 clash against third division The Magic FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (kickoff 3pm)‚ with Vries also relegated from the starting lineup and Bruce Bvuma set to take the gloves.

Middendorp was asked if‚ with five goalkeepers – Brylon Petersen turns out for their reserve side – now in Chiefs’ senior squad‚ and Khune set to return at the end of the 2018-19‚ one of them might have to make way at the end of the season.

“I had a long chat with Bruce before the derby‚ and after we signed Daniel Akpeyi‚ just to make it very clear that he is a very qualified player with huge potential‚” Middendorp said on the signing of Akpeyi‚ seemingly relegating both Bvuma and Vries down the pecking order.

Middendorp confident Kaizer Chiefs will blow Magic into thin air

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp believes his technical team have done the research necessary to overcome Magic FC‚ a second ABC Motsepe League ...
Sport
1 day ago

“But we had to decide – is he really prepared at the moment‚ is he really regularly on the field at the age of 23‚ [even though] the training impressions of him are fantastic?

“I said‚ ‘You [Bvuma] can think about it‚ and in this case‚ [maybe] in the moment you don’t want it’.

“‘And let’s be prepared so that you are strong enough‚ looking into the goalkeeper situation now with Daniel there‚ and learn and probably the next 10 years are in front of you’.

“So‚ I think he was listening to that‚ and thought about it. And of course‚ there is no doubt about it‚ he probably thought it was his time‚ and he might have been disappointed.

“But OK‚ what will happen in summer in terms of releasing players‚ I think it’s a bit early to think about it.

“Just what we must stay at the moment is that Virgil Vries didn’t grab his chance.

“Let’s take that and make it very clear – for this [past] time that’s the reality of it.

“So‚ OK‚ we have taken him out a bit‚ to protect the potential of Virgil Vries‚ and then we will see what time brings.

“I don’t know what the management or club response will be. We’ll decide in June‚ and that will be discussed and decided around a table.”

Chiefs laboured to a 1-0 win against Magic’s fellow ABC Motsepe League campaigners Tornado FC in the previous round of the Nedbank. The Magic beat National First Division Maccabi FC on penalties.

Most read

  1. Alex Ferguson set for Manchester United return Soccer
  2. ‘Virgil Vries did not grab his chance‚’ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp Soccer
  3. Gritty Perera keeps Sri Lanka in the hunt in Durban test Cricket
  4. Richards Bay out to claim another big Free State PSL scalp Soccer
  5. Mashaba hopes Amajita can progress past group stage at World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day

Related articles

  1. Middendorp confident Kaizer Chiefs will blow Magic into thin air Soccer
  2. Cardoso reveals how Kaizer Chiefs trained against mannequins under Solinas Soccer
  3. Tlhapi ready to cast Magic spell on Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp expresses regret for comments that got him in trouble ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs’ opponents Magic FC to share prizemoney with their amateur players Soccer
  6. How Kaizer Chiefs' salary bill compares to Cup opponents Magic FC Soccer
  7. Mngomeni pleads with his Magic FC teammates to forget about their love for ... Soccer
  8. Middendorp explains why Katsande and Billiat are not guaranteed places in ... Soccer
  9. Umoya scrape into Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
X