Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss saved two penalties in the shoot-out as Bidvest Wits advanced to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup with a 3-2 victory over Black Leopards after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw at a packed Thohoyandou Stadium.

Goss‚ in the side for the rested Darren Keet‚ kept out efforts from Marks Munyai and Karabo Tshepe‚ before Lesedi Kapinga blasted his spot-kick over the bar to seal Leopards’ fate.

The match was re-arranged from last Wednesday after it was abandoned just before halftime due to torrential rain‚ with Leopards leading 1-0 at that point‚ Kapinga theirt goal-scorer.

Gift Motupa had put Wits ahead in the first half on Monday‚ before Mwape Musonda equalised for Leopards with his 10th goal of the campaign in all competitions.

Leopards now go into Thursday night’s quarterfinal draw along with the two National First Division sides‚ Cape Umoya United and TS Galaxy‚ as well as Cape Town City‚ Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ Kaizer Chiefs‚ Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic.