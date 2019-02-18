Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu running out of time
Both France-based Bafana Bafana midfielders Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu are back in training after injury lay-offs‚ but are running out of time to prove their form and fitness ahead of the crucial African Nations Cup qualifier against Libya in a little over a month’s time.
Dolly is back in full training with Montpellier‚ but did not feature for the side in their Ligue 1 draw with second-placed Lille at the weekend.
The 26-year-old has played just 16 minutes for his club since mid-September after first fracturing his leg and then‚ on his return‚ being sidelined by a calf problem for another month.
But now fully ft and looking sharp in training‚ he will hope for game-time that persuades national team coach Stuart Baxter that he can be ready to face Libya.
Zungu looks more of a long-shot after he returned to light training following a serious knee injury sustained in early September.
Relegation-threatened Amiens will be desperate to get one of their key players back in action‚ but will be reluctant too to rush him back and risk more time on the sidelines.
Amiens have only four Ligue 1 matches before the Libya game and whether Zungu will be fully ready for any of those remains to be seen.
Baxter has previously admitted that he would like to have the experienced pair back for the Libya clash‚ but also stressed that they needed to show him they had both form and fitness before he would consider them.
Dolly can potentially start to do that when his Montpellier side travel to Paris St Germain on Wednesday night‚ though it is more likely that he will get a first look-in when they host Reims on Saturday.
Other players who missed the 1-1 draw with Nigeria last time out for Bafana but are back in action are SuperSport United midfielder Dean Furman and Brentford star Kamohelo Mokotjo.
Meanwhile‚ Thulani Serero sat out Vitesse Arnhem's match at the weekend with a groin problem‚ but is expected to resume training this week.