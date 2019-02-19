Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged African football authorities to organise themselves more professionally so that teams from the continent can challenge for global titles.

Wenger made the remarks after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Laureus World Sports Awards on Monday night for his contributions to revolutionising English footfall.

When he was appointed Arsenal manager in 1996‚ diet and modern training regimes that are taken for granted today‚ were non-existent.Wenger‚ now 69‚ oversaw the design of a modern training centre at the club and the move from Highbury to the state-of-the-art Emirates Stadium in North London.

Under Wenger Arsenal won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.“France won the 2018 World Cup with some African players who have been educated in France‚ but they still come from Africa‚” Wenger said.