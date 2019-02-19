Mamelodi Sundowns are aware of the magnitude of Tuesday night’s Absa Premiership matchup against Polokwane City where they can go top of the log with a win‚ Downs’ central midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has said.

Sundowns meet Josef Vukusic’s ever-solid‚ eighth-placed Polokwane at Loftus Versfeld Stadium with a lot on their minds.

Firstly‚ that second-placed Downs can go to 37 points and take top place with a two-goal win against City from leaders Bidvest Wits (also 37 points) and still have two games in hand.

Secondly that – given a disciplinary case over ineligible player Wayne Arendse that seems likely to see two points awarded to Wits‚ and one taken from Downs – plus participation in the Caf Champions League‚ the Brazilians may need all their games in hand to translate into points.

“The game against Polokwane City is a very important game‚ and we’re looking forward to it‚” Mabunda said.

“Although we know the responsibility at hand and the blessing that goes with winning the game‚ we should not get carried away.