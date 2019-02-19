The score was not a fair reflection of the game‚ says Dearnaley after defeat to Chiefs

The Magic coach George Dearnaley is pleased with his players’ performance against Soweto giants Kazier Chiefs‚ even though they did not enjoy a fairytale ending in their David versus Goliath Nedbank Cup last 16 round fixture.

His team went down 3-0 on Sunday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The ABC Motsepe League Cape Town side had to move their home game to the Port Elizabeth stadium after they could not secure a venue in the Mother City.

Dearnaley’s troops showed no respect towards the Glamour Boys and forced them into extra time as the game ended in a 0-0 deadlock after 90 minutes of play.

Chiefs later managed to score three goals which saw them progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.