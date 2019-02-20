Denis Onyango held up his hand at the end of Mamelodi Sundowns’ draw with Polokwane City on Tuesday and apologised for the goalkeeping clanger which cost his side two vital points in the championship chase.

The Uganda international‚ voted the top player on the continent just two years ago‚ candidly admitted he was struggling with confidence but insisted he would continue fighting to get better.

“It was a lapse of concentration. I take the blame because it was not the hardest of balls‚” he said afterwards.

He let a header from Salulani Phiri‚ on the stroke of half-time‚ slip out of his hands and then as he tried to recover it‚ it hit his back heel and trickled over his own line for a bizarre own goal.