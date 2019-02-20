Pitso Mosimane pleads with Mamelodi Sundowns fans to forgive tearful Denis Onyango

Brazilians missed out on a opportunity to go level on points with Bidvest Wits at the top of the Absa Premiership standings after the costly draw and they remain second with 35 points though they have two games in hand.

“He is the number one goalkeeper in Africa but he made a big mistake‚” said Mosimane after the game.

“You must always have a budget of one or two costly mistakes in a year and that budget you have to respect it.

"It also includes mistakes from center-backs and this happens everywhere.

"In our match against Asec Mimosas‚ Onyano was super for this team and we can’t talk different about him after one mistake.”

Onyango was so distraught after the mistake that he shed tears as he walked back to the dressing room at halt-time where he was consoled by his team-mates.

Mosimane said he reminded the gutted goalkeeper about the many times he has almost single-handedly saved the team from certain defeat in the past.