Safa officials now have to put words into action after FIFA opens bidding for 2023 World Cup

World football governing body FIFA have opened the bidding for the 2023 Women’s World

The SA Football Association (Safa) boss Danny Jordaan just two months ago said the country wanted to host the tournament in the wake of Banyana Banyana’s qualification for this year’s finals in France.

“In 1994 the USA hosted the men’s World Cup and they hosted the women’s World Cup in 1999‚” said Jordaan at the time.

“In 2006 Germany hosted the men’s World Cup and in 2011 they hosted the women’s World Cup.

"South Africa hosted the 2010 edition and it’s now our time.”

FIFA began the process on Tuesday with a letter to all member association inviting bids for the tournament.