Soccer

Why SA face a difficult road to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup knockout stages

20 February 2019 - 11:05 By Nick Said
Players of SA/U20 during the South African U/20 Mens National Team Media Open Day at UJ Soweto Campus on May 09, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Players of SA/U20 during the South African U/20 Mens National Team Media Open Day at UJ Soweto Campus on May 09, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South Africa face a difficult road to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup knockout stages after being placed in the lowest Pot 4 for Sunday’s draw in Poland.

Amajita qualified as they finishing third at the recent African Under-20 Championships‚ and will appear at the global finals for a second successive tournament after also campaigning in South Korea two years ago.

The pots have been decided based on past performances over the last five Under-20 tournaments‚ bar hosts Poland‚ who automatically win a place in Pot 1.

Amajita know they will definitely avoid Japan‚ Panama‚ Norway‚ Qatar and Tahiti in the first round after those teams join them in Pot 4.

Amajita claim bronze at 2019 African Under-20 Championships

Siphesihle Mkhize scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out as South Africa claimed the bronze medal at the 2019 African Under-20 Championships, ...
Sport
3 days ago

A worst-case scenario for Thabo Senong’s side could see them paired with France‚ South Korea and Argentina in the pool stages‚ which would be an incredibly difficult‚ though the draw procedures are vague on whether two teams from the same confederation can be drawn with one another‚ saying it is “generally” discouraged.

An easier route would be hosts Poland‚ New Zealand and Saudi Arabia‚ where Amajita should fancy their chances of progression.

The top two teams in each of the six pools advance to the Last 16‚ along with the four best third-place teams‚ giving extra opportunity to teams to progress.

This will be Amajita’s fourth appearance at the global tournament. They exited in the pool stages in 1997 but made the Last 16 in 2009.

Mashaba hopes Amajita can progress past group stage at World Cup

Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba has congratulated Amajita for qualifying for the Fifa Under- 20 World Cup in Poland later this ...
Sport
4 days ago

Two years ago in Asia they lost to Japan and Italy‚ but drew with Uruguay and finished 21st out of 24 teams. The FIFA Under-20 World Cup pool stage draw:

Pot 1: Poland‚ Portugal‚ Uruguay‚ France‚ USA‚ Mexico

Pot 2: Mali‚ Nigeria‚ New Zealand‚ Colombia‚ South Korea‚ Italy

Pot 3: Saudi Arabia‚ Senegal‚ Argentina‚ Ecuador‚ Ukraine‚ Honduras

Pot 4: Japan‚ South Africa‚ Panama‚ Norway‚ Qatar‚ Tahiti

Most read

  1. The almost forgotten Ross Cronje almost ready Rugby
  2. 'I stand up for Caster Semenya,' says tennis great Billie Jean King Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs have something to smile about after midfielder George Maluleka's ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league title‚ says midfielder George Maluleka Soccer
  5. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane pleads with Mamelodi Sundowns fans to forgive tearful ... Soccer

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree

Related articles

  1. May Mahlangu joins Kazakhstan club Ordabasy Soccer
  2. Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu running out of time Soccer
  3. Middendorp trying to find a way to integrate Moon back into Kaizer Chiefs' ... Soccer
  4. Iran league deals major blow to Ayanda Patosi and Cape Town City Soccer
  5. 'This is the biggest game of our lives‚' says Mngomeni ahead of Chiefs showdown Soccer
  6. Mashaba hopes Amajita can progress past group stage at World Cup Soccer
  7. Walter Mitty world of a media mogul Opinion & Analysis
  8. Shakes Mashaba warns Safa to urgently appoint an SA U-23 coach Soccer
  9. Stop worrying about petty things‚ 'Shakes' Mashaba says to Bafana coach Stuart ... Soccer
  10. Chiefs’ opponents Magic FC to share prizemoney with their amateur players Soccer
  11. Middendorp confident Kaizer Chiefs will blow Magic into thin air Soccer
X