Polokwane City now turn attention to Kaizer Chiefs after snatching point from Sundowns

It’s a classic case of out of pan and straight into the fire for Polokwane City whose next Absa Premiership outing is against Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

City held Mamelodi Sundowns to a 1-1 draw at Loftus on Tuesday and coach Jozef Vukušič said the result would serve as a good morale booster for the visit by Amakhosi who are also desperate for maximum points.

“A draw away from home against a top quality side like Sundowns is definitely a good morale boost for our game against Chiefs at the weekend‚” said Vukušič.

“It was important to get a result like this‚ especially after the disappointing loss to Maritzburg United recently.

"Before playing against Sundowns‚ we spent almost two weeks without action since we lost to Maritzburg and we came here for a win.

"We only managed to get a point and the result will surely give us confidence going into the next game.”