WATCH | Relieved Ayanda Patosi scores on debut for his Iranian club

Ayanda Patosi scored one goal and created the other as he enjoyed a sparkling debut for new Iran side Esteghlal.

Patosi forced an own goal when his corner was turned into the net by Pars Jam Bushehr forward Emad Mirjavan‚ and then whipped in a typically venomous cross that eluded everyone and went into the net.

It is a dream start for Patosi at his new club as they won 2-0 and it comes after his move was potentially scuppered by the fact that he did not meet eligibility requirements to be registered in Iran.