Kante warns Chelsea to curb their second half slumps

N’Golo Kante has warned Chelsea to cut out their sloppy second halfs as the Blues look to boost their bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four against Burnley on Monday.

Maurizio Sarri’s side advanced to the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday with a 4-3 win over Slavia Prague.

But what should have been a stroll into the last four after the hosts raced into a 4-1 half-time lead ended up as a tense finish when Chelsea let Slavia score twice early in the second half.

It is not the first time Chelsea have shown a lack of concentration after the interval this term, with Liverpool scoring twice in the second half to beat them 2-0 just days earlier.

Everton did exactly the same in another Chelsea defeat in March and France midfielder Kante admits his team can’t afford to continue that alarming trend if they are to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish.

Fifth-placed Chelsea are behind fourth placed Arsenal on goal difference, leaving the west Londoners with no margin for error when Burnley visit Stamford Bridge.

That gap will extend to three points if Arsenal beat Crystal Palace on Sunday, while sixth placed Manchester United could also leapfrog the Blues if they win at Everton on Sunday.

Chelsea’s target is to climb above third-placed Tottenham, who are just one point above them and lost to Manchester City on Saturday.