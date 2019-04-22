Soccer

Luther Singh happy with his progress in Portugal

22 April 2019 - 11:57 By Marc Strydom
Luther Singh of SC Braga B in action during the Liga Ledman Pro match between CD Cova da Piedade and SC Braga B at Estadio Municipal Jose Martins Vieira on December 16, 2018 in Almada, Portugal.
Luther Singh of SC Braga B in action during the Liga Ledman Pro match between CD Cova da Piedade and SC Braga B at Estadio Municipal Jose Martins Vieira on December 16, 2018 in Almada, Portugal.
Image: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Luther Singh believes his game can only go from strength to strength now that the South Africa Under-23 international is earning a lot of game time in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

There were concerns‚ six months ago‚ that Singh’s career had stalled as a first-team breakthrough at Sporting Braga continued to elude the 21-year-old striking prospect.

Singh burst onto the scene at 18 with a hat trick for Amajita in a 3-1 win against Cameroon in the Amajita’s opening game of the 2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia‚ ending joint-top scorer with four goals as SA finished third and qualified for the U-20 World Cup.

Singh took a six-month loan in January from Braga‚ where he had only managed to turn out for the reserve Braga B side‚ to Chaves.

The north Portuguese club are fighting relegation in second-last place in the Primeira Liga‚ but Singh has made a top-flight breakthrough playing 14 out of 15 games‚ starting in 13 of those‚ which has revived the youngster’s upward trajectory.

“You know‚ I always speak to my mentor‚ [Stars of Africa academy owner] Farouk Khan. And I spoke to him about this‚” Singh said of his loan from Braga to a smaller club in Chaves.

“I know some people might have thought it was not a good decision to make. But I have age on my side. And going there‚ I was 100 percent sure I would play almost all the games.

“When I went there‚ everyone I knew in Portugal was speaking about me‚ because I’m playing well in my team.

“It’s not like the team are in the second division – they’re in the top division‚ but just a smaller club.

“It’s a loan‚ and who knows after the six months what can happen.”

Singh provided three assists as the U-23s beat Angola 3-1 away‚ then starred again and scored in the 3-0 home leg win at Bidvest Stadium‚ in the South Africans’ convincing start to the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifiers last month.

The forward‚ who disappointed in a call-up to a Bafana Bafana developmental side at last year’s Cosafa Cup in Polokwane‚ when he was struggling for game time in Portugal‚ displayed far greater sharpness for David Notoane’s U-23s against Angola.

“The experience I have been getting there in the top division has helped me a lot‚” he said.

“And where I am now is from that game time I have been getting in Europe.

“I’m happy with my progress. The work continues – it doesn’t finish here.”

Singh was 18 when he signed for Swedish second-division club GAIS from Stars of Africa‚ an academy known for placing young players in Scandinavia.

He joined Braga a-year-and-a-half later.

