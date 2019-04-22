Soccer

'Norodien hit the top corner against us but the next week he hits the corner flag‚' says Hunt

22 April 2019 - 14:17 By Mark Gleeson
Gavin Hunt, Coach of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at the Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on 09 January 2019.
Gavin Hunt, Coach of Bidvest Wits during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at the Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on 09 January 2019.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

When Bafana Bafana beat Libya last month to book their place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals‚ four of the five players in the backline were from Bidvest Wits.

It will come as a surprise then when club coach Gavin Hunt pinpoints poor defence as the reason for his club’s slump in the second half of the season‚ which has seen them go from a strong lead in the Premier Soccer League title race to now chasing after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Defensively is where it went wrong‚" he said.

"If you look at our first round‚ we conceded 11 goals in 15 games. I think it’s already about 26 goals now for the season.”

Brazilians close in on Buccaneers

Mamelodi Sundowns got their title chase back on track with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Baroka FC, who have fallen into the relegation zone after losing ...
Sport
1 day ago

That is with Bafana regulars Darren Keet in goal and Sifiso Hlanti‚ Thulani Hlathswayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi in the back four.

“And to make matters worse we were up in all the games we lost.

“We were 2-0 up against Arrows … 2-2. We were 2-0 up against Cape Town City and lost 3-2. Then 1-0 up against Celtic … 2-1 loss.

“These were home games that we lost and that’s never previously been a problem for us.

“You can use the old adages of lack of concentration and slackness but there have also been a lot of quality goals scored against us.

“I’d like to take highlights clips of some of the goals scored against us recently and put them together. Freekicks!

"I’ve never seen freekicks like them before.

Why Bafana goalie Darren Keet got the nod ahead of Ronwen Williams

Darren Keet’s solid technique and his commanding character in the area are some of the attributes that won him a place in the Bafana Bafana starting ...
Sport
1 day ago

“(Ruzaigh) Gamaldien almost scored against us last Friday for Chippa with a brilliant effort in the top corner.

“Jabu Maluleke has hit three in the top corner against us this season. (Riyad) Norodien hit the top corner against us but the next week he hits the corner flag!

“We’ve had eight or nine top quality freekicks scored against us this season. But that isn’t an excuse.

“Defence has been our problem. It’s been poor.

“We are not blessed with the best talent in the forward areas but we’ve got workers and I always say that‚ in this league‚ if you score you need to defend. That’s where teams like Pirates and Sundowns have done well.

“We are experienced enough to be better in that department but we haven’t been‚” Hunt added.

Most read

  1. Sundowns have themselves to blame‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  2. I can score with my feet too‚ insists Kaizer Chiefs beanpole Ryan Moon Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs through to Nedbank Cup final after win over Chippa U Soccer
  4. Zwane, Nascimento on target as Sundowns close in on leaders Pirates Soccer
  5. TS Galaxy shock Golden Arrows and make history by reaching Nedbank Cup final Soccer

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
Booysen's damning testimony: ‘Panday acted like the provincial commissioner’

Related articles

  1. Why Bafana goalie Darren Keet got the nod ahead of Ronwen Williams Soccer
  2. Bafana’s Afcon Group D – how the opposition shapes up Soccer
  3. Luther Singh happy with his progress in Portugal Soccer
  4. Spirit of the drum made people happy: Drumstruck on Dolly Parton show Lifestyle
  5. 'You're only going to see Sundowns' quality when they play against Al Ahly‚' ... Soccer
  6. Stuart Baxter bids to get Quinton Fortune back into Bafana Bafana Soccer
  7. Baxter would back his Bafana players if they abandoned a game in response to ... Soccer
  8. 'Africa's playground' Durban to host this year's Cosafa Cup Soccer
  9. 'The question is can we use Cosafa as preparation for Afcon?' asks Bafana coach ... Soccer
X