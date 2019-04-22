'Norodien hit the top corner against us but the next week he hits the corner flag‚' says Hunt

When Bafana Bafana beat Libya last month to book their place at the Africa Cup of Nations finals‚ four of the five players in the backline were from Bidvest Wits.

It will come as a surprise then when club coach Gavin Hunt pinpoints poor defence as the reason for his club’s slump in the second half of the season‚ which has seen them go from a strong lead in the Premier Soccer League title race to now chasing after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Defensively is where it went wrong‚" he said.

"If you look at our first round‚ we conceded 11 goals in 15 games. I think it’s already about 26 goals now for the season.”