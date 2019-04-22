Soccer

WATCH | Coach Dan Malesela makes the circle bigger with his silky skills on the dance floor

22 April 2019 - 12:54 By Ofentse Ratsie
Dan Malesela, coach of TS Galaxy during the 2019 Nedbank Cup TS Galaxy Training Session at the Panorama Sports Club, Roodepoort on the 16 April 2019.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela put on a show and gave a sneak peek into his silky skills on the dance floor after his charges beat Golden Arrows 3-1 in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont‚ Durban‚ on Saturday afternoon.

Players usually show off their dance moves after scoring goals but this time around it was Malesela who made the circle bigger.

TS Galaxy‚ the new National First Division team owned by former agent Tim Sukazi‚ have had a fairytale run in this competition and they could write their name in the stars if they manage to win the Nedbank Cup title next month.

Malesela's team denied Steve Komphela’s side an opportunity to take a step closer to winning his maiden piece of silverware.

Galaxy will meet Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday May 18.

