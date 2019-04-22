TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela put on a show and gave a sneak peek into his silky skills on the dance floor after his charges beat Golden Arrows 3-1 in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont‚ Durban‚ on Saturday afternoon.

Players usually show off their dance moves after scoring goals but this time around it was Malesela who made the circle bigger.

TS Galaxy‚ the new National First Division team owned by former agent Tim Sukazi‚ have had a fairytale run in this competition and they could write their name in the stars if they manage to win the Nedbank Cup title next month.