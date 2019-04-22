Young confident misfiring Man United will be ready for City

Soccer

David De Gea of Manchester United clears the ball off the goal line during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Manchester United’s players are well aware of the importance of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against champions Manchester City and need no extra motivation after a 4-0 hammering at Everton, defender Ashley Young said.

Sixth-placed United’s chances of finishing in the top four were dealt a blow at Goodison Park and the nature of Sunday’s defeat prompted manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to issue an apology to fans ahead of the clash with their city rivals.

“We know how important that (derby) is going to be. If you can’t get yourselves up for the Manchester derby, there’s something wrong,” Young told the club’s website.

“I’ve got confidence that we’re going to be ready for Wednesday... we’ve got to dust ourselves down fairly quickly and go again this week... we’ve got four games left, we’ve got four wins to get. It’s going to be tough but I’m sure we can do it.”

United, who have 64 points from 34 games and sit two points adrift of Arsenal in fourth, face Chelsea, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City in their final three matches of the season.

