“Another spirited performance like the one on (Saturday) is all I can ask from my troops‚” Larsen said of their task against a Sundowns team that is fighting to defend their league title.

“We’ve got a few boys itching to get into the team. The likes of Ali Keita‚ Mark Mayambela‚ Jerry Modisane and William Twala‚ just to name a few.

“You know these players are itching to get a run and I believe that if they get it against Sundowns‚ they will give their best to give us the best result.

"It’s important in these four games that we grind out the results.

“You know we must not just play pretty football‚ we have got to grind out results and make sure that if we can get a point or three from every single game between now and the end of the season‚ I think we will be just fine.”

Chippa are four points clear from the bottom placed Maritzburg United and after the Sundowns game things won’t get any easier for the Chilli Boys as they will host Cape Town City on Friday‚ play Polokwane City away and finish off their league campaign at home against Chiefs.