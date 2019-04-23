Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to beat Chippa United 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday afternoon and move level at the top of the Absa Premiership table‚ just behind leaders Orlando Pirates on goal difference.

Mark Mayambela put the struggling Eastern Cape side ahead but Hlompho Kekana‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino all scored to turn it around and keep the holders on course to defending their title.

Rhulani Manzini pulled one back with six minutes to go to make Sundowns sweat for their points.

The afternoon game‚ rearranged to allow Sundowns to catch an 8.30 flight to Morocco for Friday’s Caf Champions League clash against Wydad Casablanca‚ was a potential banana skin but the champions came through in the end.