Stellenbosch on course for automatic promotion after beating TS Galaxy

Iqraam Rayners continued his goalscoring run for Stellenbosch FC with a double on Wednesday afternoon as the home side beat Nedbank Cup finalists TS Galaxy 2-1 to go back to the top of the National First Division (NFD) table.

Steve Barker’s side are on course for automatic promotion‚ leading by two points from Royal Eagles and with two games left to play – both in the Cape.

Rayners had the home side ahead in the opening 10 minutes with a typical turn and shot from close range and won a penalty some 15 minutes later to extend their lead from the spot.

He broke away and went down as he rounded the Galaxy goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku.

With the naked eye he looked to have been poleaxed but the television replays showed there was no contact‚ making it a fortuitous decision in the home team’s favour.