Kaizer Chiefs want-away star Pule Ekstein posts cryptic goodbye message
Kaizer Chiefs’ unsettled midfielder Pule Ekstein appears to be headed for the exit door at Naturena.
The 28-year-old Chiefs development product’s contract ends at the current season and he has reportedly rejected a new slightly improved two-year contract offer.
Ekstein‚ who has an open admirer in head coach Ernst Middendorp‚ missed several matches in recent weeks as negotiations for a new contract failed to yield a breakthrough.
The Bekkersdal-born diminutive play-maker posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account on Thursday saying “Till we meet again.”
Ekstein’s message and his apparent refusal to sign a new contract comes against the background when he is enjoying his game under coach Middendorp.
Ekstein has featured on 18 occasions for Amakhosi this season with one goal and an assist.
Chiefs’ veteran striker Bernard Parker has in the past weeks advised his teammate to think hard before deciding to leave Naturena while his coach Middendorp seems to have Ekstein in his plans for next season.