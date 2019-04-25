Soccer

Owen da Gama says he is baffled by the behaviour of Kermit Erasmus

25 April 2019 - 11:35 By Nick Said
Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus pleads innocence after committing a serious foul on Highlands Park captain Mothobi Mvala during the Absa Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on April 23 2019.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama says he is baffled by the behaviour of Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus‚ who was sent off after receiving a red card for a bizarre off-the-ball incident in a league game on Tuesday.

Erasmus will now miss City’s clash away at Chippa United on Friday and home to his former club Orlando Pirates on May 4‚ with the latter in a desperate bid for the league title.

The experienced Bafana Bafana striker landed a kick on Highlands captain Mothobi Mvala after the latter picked up the ball as he tried to take a quick free-kick‚ and was rightfully sent to the stands.

Erasmus has some ‘previous’ with Highlands‚ who he accused of being anti-football following a 3-0 Nedbank Cup victory for City in February when they lost midfielders Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche to injury for the remainder of the season.

“It is so unfortunate the behaviour of Kermit Erasmus‚” Da Gama says.

“He accuses us of not playing PSL football‚ says we are a rubbish team and I am the very same guy who brought him back into the Bafana Bafana camp.

“It’s sad that a player with his experience can criticise the way another team plays. It is very unfortunate and not good for football.”

Da Gama says that with his experience‚ Erasmus should be a force for good in the local game‚ rather than the example he set on Tuesday night with his petulant red card.

“He should be an example to these young boys‚ he has played in Europe and come back.

"We wouldn’t criticise him for coming back‚ it’s his choice‚ but at the end of the day I am very disappointed in his utterances.

“I know Mr [John] Comitis‚ I know Benni [McCarthy]‚ these are genuinely good people and this is a quality team.

"We are always treated with the greatest respect and excellent hospitality.”

Highlands are in eighth position in the Absa Premiership log with three games remaining‚ home to Polokwane City on Saturday and Bloemfontein Celtic on May 4‚ and away at SuperSport United on May 11.

