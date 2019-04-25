Soccer

Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez leave Kaizer Chiefs

25 April 2019 - 17:54 By Tiisetso Malepa
Pule Ekstein (L) and Gustavo Paez (R) have parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs, the club confirmed.
Pule Ekstein (L) and Gustavo Paez (R) have parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs, the club confirmed.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Pule Ekstein headlined a player exodus at Naturena on Thursday after Kaizer Chiefs announced his departure and that of Venezulan striker Gustavo Paez.

The 28-year-old Ekstein’s contract with Amakhosi was due to expire at the end of the current season while Paez’s two-and-a-half years contract he signed in January 2017 was not renewed by the struggling Soweto giants.

This means Ekstein‚ who missed several matches in recent weeks as negotiations for a new contract failed to yield a breakthrough‚ is free to join a club of his choice even outside of the transfer window.

Ekstein was promoted from the Chiefs development academy.

Kaizer Chiefs want-away star Pule Ekstein posts cryptic goodbye message

Kaizer Chiefs’ unsettled midfielder Pule Ekstein appears to be headed for the exit door at Naturena.
Sport
12 hours ago

“Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the termination of contract on mutual consent of midfielder Hendrick Ekstein‚” said Chiefs in a statement.

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

The diminutive play-maker‚ a product of Chiefs development academy‚ had earlier on Thursday posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account.

Ekstein’s departure comes against the background when he was enjoying his game under coach Middendorp.

Ekstein featured on 18 occasions for Amakhosi this season with one goal and an assist.

Following Ekstein to the exit door at Naturena is Venezuela-born striker Paez‚ who has also struggled to win a regular place in the team.

Chiefs coach Middendorp on Ekstein: 'I haven’t seen him today too.'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp remains hopeful that the contractual dispute between attacking midfielder Pule Ekstein and the club will be ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bernard Parker urges Pule Ekstein to stay put at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs veteran striker Bernard Parker has advised Pule Ekstein not to make the same mistake as former teammate George Lebese by leaving the ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Paez featured in nine matches for Chiefs this season scoring one goal.

Meanwhile‚ the Naturena club also announced the departure of another development product Kgotso Malope‚ who has featured in just seven appearances with a lone goal since his promotion in 2013.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by ... Soccer
  2. Kermit Erasmus was provoked‚ says City coach Benni McCarthy after vicious kick Soccer
  3. Chiefs coach Middendorp crushes talk of Khune playing in Afcon: 'There's no ... Soccer
  4. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer
  5. The rot continues - Kaizer Chiefs could set lowest ever points tally in a ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue

Related articles

  1. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane: 'I don't know how many points we really have' Soccer
  3. 'I said what I wanted to say and you heard what I wanted to say‚' says feisty ... Soccer
  4. Pirates have 'two cup finals' remaining this season‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  5. Owen da Gama says he is baffled by the behaviour of Kermit Erasmus Soccer
  6. 'I don’t want to see what is happening when we get Pirates‚' says Benni ... Soccer
  7. Sentencing awaited in Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse saga Soccer
  8. Kermit Erasmus was provoked‚ says City coach Benni McCarthy after vicious kick Soccer
X