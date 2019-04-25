Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez leave Kaizer Chiefs
Pule Ekstein headlined a player exodus at Naturena on Thursday after Kaizer Chiefs announced his departure and that of Venezulan striker Gustavo Paez.
The 28-year-old Ekstein’s contract with Amakhosi was due to expire at the end of the current season while Paez’s two-and-a-half years contract he signed in January 2017 was not renewed by the struggling Soweto giants.
This means Ekstein‚ who missed several matches in recent weeks as negotiations for a new contract failed to yield a breakthrough‚ is free to join a club of his choice even outside of the transfer window.
Ekstein was promoted from the Chiefs development academy.
“Kaizer Chiefs would like to confirm the termination of contract on mutual consent of midfielder Hendrick Ekstein‚” said Chiefs in a statement.
“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
The diminutive play-maker‚ a product of Chiefs development academy‚ had earlier on Thursday posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account.
Ekstein’s departure comes against the background when he was enjoying his game under coach Middendorp.
Ekstein featured on 18 occasions for Amakhosi this season with one goal and an assist.
Following Ekstein to the exit door at Naturena is Venezuela-born striker Paez‚ who has also struggled to win a regular place in the team.
Paez featured in nine matches for Chiefs this season scoring one goal.
Meanwhile‚ the Naturena club also announced the departure of another development product Kgotso Malope‚ who has featured in just seven appearances with a lone goal since his promotion in 2013.