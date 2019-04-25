Soccer

Shock! Wits coach Gavin Hunt reveals the real reason behind No1 Darren Keet snub

25 April 2019 - 16:11 By Sazi Hadebe
Bidvest Wits head coach has confirmed that Darren Keet (pictured) has been frozen out of the team because of his refusal to sign a new contract.
Bidvest Wits head coach has confirmed that Darren Keet (pictured) has been frozen out of the team because of his refusal to sign a new contract.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt dropped a bombshell when he revealed that No1 goalkeeper Darren Keet's decision not to sign a contract extension at the club was the main reason behind the player's relegation to the sidelines.

Discussions between Wits and Keet have failed to produce a breakthrough and Hunt hinted in his trademark forthright manner that the deadlock led to the Bafana Bafana keeper exclusion from the club's recent matches. “It’s not like that here (management influencing the starting lineups on the field)‚" Hunt said.

"I’ve been told to do what’s best for the football club in the long-term‚ so what is best for the football club?

“I haven’t been told not to play him (Keet) but I have been told to do what’s best for the football club.

"But don’t worry it’s not like that here (management telling coaches who to field)‚ otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”

Pitso Mosimane: 'I don't know how many points we really have'

Forthright Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reignited his long-running public spat with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after suggesting that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Keet last featured for Wits on March 30 in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal clash against Chippa United.

Since then he has missed three vital league matches against Orlando Pirates‚ Chippa United and the 3-1 home victory over Black Leopards on Wednesday night.

The goalkeeper’s inactivity at Wits could have serious implications for Bafana.

Keet is expected to don the Bafana No1 jersey at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in June after impressing in the recent qualifier against Libya.

He ably stepped up to the plate and filled the gloves of the injured Itumeleng Khune and in the process helped to ease fears over who should fill the goalkeeping berth.

And with Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp crushing talk of Khune being included in the Afcon-bound squad as a late addition‚ Keet is widely viewed as the ideal replacement.

Owen da Gama says he is baffled by the behaviour of Kermit Erasmus

Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama says he is baffled by the behaviour of Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus‚ who was sent off after receiving a ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Middendorp warned Bafana boss Stuart Baxter this week that expecting Khune to be ready for the Afcon finals in June and July would be highly unrealistic.

The German coach said that in his opinion Bafana and Chiefs’ stalwart No 1 has no chance of recovering from his long-term shoulder injury in time for Egypt 2019‚ where South Africa meet Ivory Coast in their first Group D game on June 23.

Keet produced a stellar performance when Bafana beat Libya 2-1 in Tunisia last month to ensure qualification for the continental competition.

Hunt said while he would have wanted to use Keet‚ he still had to listen to the wishes of the Wits management after they said they preferred Ricardo Goos in goals as his future with the club was more secured.

“Look‚ the situation is that Darren hasn’t signed a new contract (with Wits)‚” said Hunt when quizzed about why his No1 was twiddling his thumbs on the bench.

Chiefs coach Middendorp on Ekstein: 'I haven’t seen him today too.'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp remains hopeful that the contractual dispute between attacking midfielder Pule Ekstein and the club will be ...
Sport
2 days ago

“His people and our people are still talking and there’s been no agreement.

"I’ve got to do what I have been told. ‘Do what’s best for the football club in the long-term’.

“So what’s best for the club‚ let’s make a decision.

"Darren has been our number one and he is still our number one‚ but if you don’t want to stay you must play Goos now (in preparation for next season).”

Keet has in the recent past not ruled out the possibility of returning to Europe.

He said he would not sign for any club in South Africa other than Wits if a move to Europe failed to materialise.

Last month Keet told TimesLIVE that he would turn down Mamelodi Sundowns even if Patrice Motsepe's champions dangled a R1m per month carrot in front of him.

Keet also reportedly rejected an offer from Kaizer Chiefs in January‚ informing the Naturena club of his desire to return to Europe at the end of the current campaign.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by ... Soccer
  2. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer
  3. 'I said what I wanted to say and you heard what I wanted to say‚' says feisty ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp on Ekstein: 'I haven’t seen him today too.' Soccer
  5. Khama Billiat available to play for Chiefs after car accident in Johannesburg Soccer

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue

Related articles

  1. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer
  2. 'I said what I wanted to say and you heard what I wanted to say‚' says feisty ... Soccer
  3. Pirates have 'two cup finals' remaining this season‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  4. Owen da Gama says he is baffled by the behaviour of Kermit Erasmus Soccer
  5. 'I don’t want to see what is happening when we get Pirates‚' says Benni ... Soccer
  6. Sentencing awaited in Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse saga Soccer
  7. Kermit Erasmus was provoked‚ says City coach Benni McCarthy after vicious kick Soccer
  8. 'Dax' is something special‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp Soccer
X