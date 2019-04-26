The road to finding the next South African football star begins with the first Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search (KYTS) tryout set for Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.

The seventh edition of the search begins when gates open at 7am in the Eastern Cape coastal town‚ with youngsters who have registered encouraged to bring their identity documents when they arrive for the trials.

There will be additional registration desks at the venues for male youngsters between the ages of 18 and 23‚ who could not register through the USSD portal.

“Countrywide interest from young footballers has been overwhelming. We have received positive feedback from all seven hosting provinces and are looking forward to the first visit to East London‚” Nedbank’s sponsorship manager for football Tutu Ntuli said.

“This year’s search will also reach the Northern Cape for the first time since the Nedbank KYTS inception in 2013.”