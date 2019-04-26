Calling future footballers – Ke Yona team search hits East London
The road to finding the next South African football star begins with the first Nedbank Ke Yona Team Search (KYTS) tryout set for Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday.
The seventh edition of the search begins when gates open at 7am in the Eastern Cape coastal town‚ with youngsters who have registered encouraged to bring their identity documents when they arrive for the trials.
There will be additional registration desks at the venues for male youngsters between the ages of 18 and 23‚ who could not register through the USSD portal.
“Countrywide interest from young footballers has been overwhelming. We have received positive feedback from all seven hosting provinces and are looking forward to the first visit to East London‚” Nedbank’s sponsorship manager for football Tutu Ntuli said.
“This year’s search will also reach the Northern Cape for the first time since the Nedbank KYTS inception in 2013.”
Confirmed venue changes and dates for the Nedbank KYTS tryouts are:
• Buffalo City Stadium in East London (April 17)
• Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo (May 2)
• Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg (May 11)
• Galeshewe Stadium in Kimberley (May 25)
• Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung (May 26)
• Ikamva Training Complex in Cape Town (June 1)
• Rand Stadium in Johannesburg (June 8)
Aubrey Modiba (Bafana Bafana and SuperSport United)‚ Bongani Sam (SA Under-23 and Bloemfontein Celtic) and Zairon Abrahams (TS Galaxy) are among Nedbank KYTS graduates that have gone on to forge successful professional careers.
The final KYTS team will play the winners of this year’s Nedbank Cup tournament – where Kaizer Chiefs meet TS Galaxy on the final on Saturday‚ May 18 – later this year.