Benni McCarthy is expecting an open contest when he takes his Cape Town City to Chippa United on Friday night‚ with both teams desperate for the victory to aid their differing ambitions.

City’s Absa Premiership title hopes have realistically gone‚ but they could still finish in the top three‚ which would be a major feather in the cap of young coach McCarthy.

McCarthy’s team received a boost on the morning of their clash against Chippa with the news that they had moved from fifth to fourth place on 44 points from the outcome of a disciplinary matter from their game abandoned against Bloemfontein Celtic this month.

The DC awarded the Citizens three points.

Chippa are fighting for their lives at the foot of the table and currently occupy the promotion-relegation playoff position‚ but will move as high as 12th with a win and virtually ensure they will not be automatically relegated‚ at least.