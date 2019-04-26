Soccer

Pule Ekstein's stats at Kaizer Chiefs reveal a lot

26 April 2019 - 11:27 By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
Pule Ekstein's game was peaking wonderfully at Kaizer Chiefs before his abrupt departure.
Pule Ekstein's game was peaking wonderfully at Kaizer Chiefs before his abrupt departure.
Image: Gallo Images

Now ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein claims he was told by the club’s management that he was not contributing enough and that led to a deadlock in negotiations‚ which has resulted in his departure.

Ekstein’s contract was due to expire on June 30 and when the two parties failed to agree terms‚ they decided to part ways on Thursday.

Amakhosi also confirmed that Gustavo Paez and Kgotso Malope have also been deemed surplus to requirements.

The decision to so abruptly release Ekstein‚ who had become increasingly influential in the past three months since Ernst Middendorp’s arrival as coach‚ came as a surprise though.

It has started a debate on a player who has always divided opinions.

Pitso Mosimane: 'I don't know how many points we really have'

Forthright Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reignited his long-running public spat with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after suggesting that ...
Sport
1 day ago

Skilful Ekstein was a crowd favourite for some‚ but a more discerning fan pointed to his poor decision-making‚ tendency to give the ball away in crucial spaces‚ and for missing chances‚ and reluctance to track back and defend‚ making him a far from complete player.

The debate has been fuelled by the attacking midfielder’s claims on SuperSport TV in an interview with Robert Marawa on Thursday night that he was told by Chiefs that he was not doing enough at the club as a reason to allow the attacking midfielder to go.

While Ekstein certainly believes he had done enough to deserve a better contract‚ the statistics since his debut in 2015 suggest Chiefs have a point.

The Chiefs youth product played 97 matches (57 starts‚ 40 substitutes)‚ scored nine goals and made just two assists over four-and-a-half seasons – that leaves a lot to be desired‚ especially for an attacking player.

Ekstein made his first Chiefs appearance in February 2015 in their 4-0 Nedbank Cup last-32 win over amateurs Edu Sports.

'Dax' is something special‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp

Madagascar international Aro Andrianarimanana is finally finding his feet and producing the form that convinced Kaizer Chiefs to sign him when he ...
Sport
23 hours ago

He came off the bench on that occasion and went on to feature three more times that season‚ all as a substitute.

In comparison‚ this has been his best season with Chiefs‚ with five goals from 28 matches including two in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The lad from Bekkersdal is not in two minds that he deserves better‚ but Chiefs clearly disagree because they were unwilling to break the bank to meet Ekstein’s apparently high salary demands to keep him.

Based on the numbers‚ the debate will go on about his contribution or lack thereof.

You be the judge.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by ... Soccer
  2. Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Papy Faty collapses and dies during a match Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs want-away star Pule Ekstein posts cryptic goodbye message Soccer
  4. Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez leave Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue

Related articles

  1. 'You were a soldier': Condolences pour in for Papy Faty Soccer
  2. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer
  3. Cape Town City move to fourth-place in PSL from DC outcome Soccer
  4. Pirates have 'two cup finals' remaining this season‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  5. 'I said what I wanted to say and you heard what I wanted to say‚' says feisty ... Soccer
  6. Owen da Gama says he is baffled by the behaviour of Kermit Erasmus Soccer
  7. 'I don’t want to see what is happening when we get Pirates‚' says Benni ... Soccer
  8. Mosimane happy to welcome his Sundowns 'soldiers' back for tricky away Wydad ... Soccer
  9. Chiefs coach Middendorp crushes talk of Khune playing in Afcon: 'There's no ... Soccer
X