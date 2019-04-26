Pule Ekstein’s tweet has Chiefs fans speculating on his next move

News of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein's exit from the team had many fans speculating about his next move.

Ekstein's contract with Kaizer Chiefs is expected to end after the current season. TimesLive reported that Ekstein has rejected a new, improved two-year contract with the team.

On Thursday morning, he posted a tweet, saying: "Till We Meet Again," in reference to his departure from the team.

Chiefs also announced that Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez will be leaving after his two-year contract was not renewed.

Paez participated in nine matches for the team this season, while Ekstein played 18.

Ekstein's next move is not clear, but some fans are wondering if he will join rivals Orlando Pirates.