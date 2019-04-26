Pule Ekstein’s tweet has Chiefs fans speculating on his next move
News of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein's exit from the team had many fans speculating about his next move.
Ekstein's contract with Kaizer Chiefs is expected to end after the current season. TimesLive reported that Ekstein has rejected a new, improved two-year contract with the team.
On Thursday morning, he posted a tweet, saying: "Till We Meet Again," in reference to his departure from the team.
Chiefs also announced that Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez will be leaving after his two-year contract was not renewed.
Paez participated in nine matches for the team this season, while Ekstein played 18.
Ekstein's next move is not clear, but some fans are wondering if he will join rivals Orlando Pirates.
TjoviTjo Chiefs confirms termination of contract of midfield Hendrick Pule Ekstein and Malope. Paez. Chiefs families let’s STOP complaining and focus on our remaining games please. Chiefs vs Celtics. Chiefs vs Free state stars. also the special events Nedbank Cup Durban. pic.twitter.com/GnzdRKxf5O— SaddamLocksmithMaake (@SaddamMaake) April 26, 2019
Pule Ekstein's career will be destroyed, just because he is asking for more. God is watching l see Chiefs staying in number 7 till end of coming season l see them failing to win Ned Bank Cup cos players are demoralized after this drama. pic.twitter.com/lW6QTxS2Ku— Pirates/Liverpool (@PhilaHumps) April 26, 2019
There are some Pirates fans who are happy at the possibility of Ekstein joining them. Ao banna! No wonder nobody gets bothered by that team winning nothing to five seasons.— Equal Opportunity DMer (@Mkhu28) April 26, 2019
Bobby did to Ekstein what he did to Mandla Masango. He doesn't want to pay these players and these player are contributing to the team.— Dom' direction (@Un_6othered) April 26, 2019
I was surprised why Ernest middendorp stopped playing him out of the blue when he praised him weeks ago.
Bobby must just leave this team..
"I was told I did not win anything with them".... Pule Ekstein what did Parker win to deserve a one season extension?? pic.twitter.com/Oqd6P8QYpM— Sandile Mdumane Qakaza♜ (@qakaza_sandile) April 25, 2019
#Ekstein Where is he going? I see another lebese. We are going to forget him. pic.twitter.com/ux3woKXbjl— Law Moloi (@MoloiLaw) April 25, 2019
Chiefs is going to regret for releasing Ekstein and Paez. Pule wanted an increase because he wasn't paid enough. Remember guys low pay results in low moral of an employee which also leads to poor performance as was in the case of Ekstain.— Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) April 25, 2019