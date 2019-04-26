Soccer

Pule Ekstein’s tweet has Chiefs fans speculating on his next move

26 April 2019 - 12:08 By Odwa Mjo
Pule Ekstein tweeted 'Till we meet again' on Thursday in reference to his departure from Kaizer Chiefs.
Pule Ekstein tweeted 'Till we meet again' on Thursday in reference to his departure from Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

News of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein's exit from the team had many fans speculating about his next move.

Ekstein's contract with Kaizer Chiefs is expected to end after the current season. TimesLive reported that Ekstein has rejected a new, improved two-year contract with the team.

On Thursday morning, he posted a tweet, saying: "Till We Meet Again," in reference to his departure from the team. 

Chiefs also announced that Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez will be leaving after his two-year contract was not renewed.

Paez participated in nine matches for the team this season, while Ekstein played 18.

Ekstein's next move is not clear, but some fans are wondering if he will join rivals Orlando Pirates.

MORE

Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez leave Kaizer Chiefs

Pule Ekstein headlined a player exodus at Naturena on Thursday after Kaizer Chiefs announced his departure and that of Venezulan striker Gustavo Paez.
Sport
19 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs want-away star Pule Ekstein posts cryptic goodbye message

Kaizer Chiefs’ unsettled midfielder Pule Ekstein appears to be headed for the exit door at Naturena.
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kermit Erasmus' moment of madness as Cape Town City are held by ... Soccer
  2. Former Bidvest Wits midfielder Papy Faty collapses and dies during a match Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs want-away star Pule Ekstein posts cryptic goodbye message Soccer
  4. Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez leave Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. SA pushes ahead with plans to host Soccer World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X