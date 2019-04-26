Soccer

Twitter not impressed with Bobby Motaung's evasive Marawa interview

26 April 2019 - 15:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kaizer Chiefs fans were none the wiser after manager Bobby Motaung refused to give details about Pule Epstein's departure from the club.
Image: Dominic Barnardt/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung left a bitter taste in the mouths of the club's supporters and followers after an interview with Radio 2000's Robert Marawa.

Contrary to listeners' expectations, Bobby dodged just about every question posed by Marawa, including one about the departure of the club's midfielder, Pule Ekstein, whose contract has been terminated.

While Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the news via their Twitter page, rumours persisted that Ekstein left because he was not paid what he was worth.

Motaung refused to answer money-related questions, but instead emphasised that the contract was terminated "amicably" because the two parties could not reach an agreement. Following up this vague response, Marawa asked if that meant there had been a dispute between Ekstein and the club, but Motaung denied this.

Had Ekstein's contract not been terminated, it would have ended in June, which is the end of the season and it remains unclear if he will be paid until then.

Ekstein supporters took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the interview, with some saying it was a waste of time and others accusing Motaung of being dishonest about the real reason for Ekstein's departure. Ekstein has so far remained mum on why he left the club.  

