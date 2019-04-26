Twitter not impressed with Bobby Motaung's evasive Marawa interview
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung left a bitter taste in the mouths of the club's supporters and followers after an interview with Radio 2000's Robert Marawa.
Contrary to listeners' expectations, Bobby dodged just about every question posed by Marawa, including one about the departure of the club's midfielder, Pule Ekstein, whose contract has been terminated.
While Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the news via their Twitter page, rumours persisted that Ekstein left because he was not paid what he was worth.
Motaung refused to answer money-related questions, but instead emphasised that the contract was terminated "amicably" because the two parties could not reach an agreement. Following up this vague response, Marawa asked if that meant there had been a dispute between Ekstein and the club, but Motaung denied this.
Had Ekstein's contract not been terminated, it would have ended in June, which is the end of the season and it remains unclear if he will be paid until then.
Ekstein supporters took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the interview, with some saying it was a waste of time and others accusing Motaung of being dishonest about the real reason for Ekstein's departure. Ekstein has so far remained mum on why he left the club.
#MSW but to be honest uluhlaza uBobby Motaung,listening how he conduct himself to this interview aaa khona!,,kusho nawe @robertmarawa unesineke..siyabonga isineke sakho Madluphuthu.mina ngabe kudala sixabene— Excellent Bongs Mbambo (@MbamboExcellent) April 25, 2019
He's being amicably all a sudden instead of telling as it is that Ekstein didn't agree with the offer that they were putting on the table..why fire him whereas he had a contract than runs until the end of the season— TaNomzuga Gone-yha (@MzukisiGonya) April 25, 2019
Bobby is arrogant,question will you pay the player until June or not?why is it so hard to divulge that?unless there is something he is not telling us.— Musa Maluleke (@MusaMaluleke18) April 25, 2019
Bobby must be honest , Pule requested a improved offer that the club refused.— Dr (@drknwitallsa) April 25, 2019
Booby is trying so hard to spin dis thing with "Amicable" but we all know Einstein was offered peanuts then refused to sign the contract,and what is disgusting can't even say if they gonna pay this boy until June,Mr Marawa you must bring Einstein to the show— Tabana Mokoena (@TabanaMokoena) April 25, 2019
Arrogant man... Who doesn't wanna come out clean. Always play dark and diving game.— Mphuma T (@mphuma27) April 26, 2019
