'You were a soldier': Condolences pour in for Papy Faty
Condolences have been pouring in for young Burundian midfielder Papy Faty, who collapsed during a match in Swaziland on Thursday.
The 28-year-old played for Bidvest Wits before joining Malanti Chiefs.
TimesLive reported that Faty collapsed during a match between Malanti Chiefs and Green Mamba at the Killarney Stadium in Piggs Peak, outside Mbabane.
The midfielder had opened up about his heart complications and was advised by doctors to retire from playing soccer.
Faty's heart condition led to him being released from Bidvest Wits, but he continued to play soccer despite his deteriorating medical condition.
He had collapsed twice while playing in the PSL in 2015, during a match against SuperSport United and one against Chippa United.
Soccer fans and sports peers took to social media to pay tribute to Faty.
Rest In Peace Brother Papy Faty u wer a Soldier 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/acG2ZrEnNP— cuthbert malajila (@cazola1985) April 26, 2019
We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Bidvest Wits player Papy Faty!— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) April 25, 2019
Everyone at Bidvest Wits will forever remember his immense contribution to the club.
Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Papy! #RIPPapy #BidvestWits 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QTZjIO8RrG
Papy Faty was the guy who unintentionally injured me the first time I injured my knee in a Telkom QF vs Wits when I was only 23, I remember him messaging me after the game apologizing, wishing me all the best & said he will pray for me.— Keagan Buchanan (@keagan_buchanan) April 25, 2019
We are saddened by the news of Papy Faty's passing 💔.— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 25, 2019
Condolences to his family, fans and the football fraternity at large. pic.twitter.com/SP8HnK7psU
Before his initial injury & subsequent heart condition I dreamed of the day Orlando Pirates signed Papy Faty.. He was that good. Elegant player. Özil type looks lazy but does a lot #RIPPapy pic.twitter.com/h7rkURniKp— Secretary General AK (@AK_large) April 25, 2019
😭😭😭😭😭😢in the clouds we will meet you again...RIP dear #PapyFaty #BidvestWits #Burundi #RIPPapyFaty pic.twitter.com/y6sjXoMfqG— IG:QUEENLELO__😍 (@LeloPheladi) April 25, 2019
Heavily shocked by the demise of our young #Burundian footballer #Papy Faty while contesting a match in #eSwatini. Condolences to his family, his club in #eSwatini and to all of us who have had a glimpse of his multiple talents. Leaving too soon. Big loss. 😭#Burundi #CAN2019 pic.twitter.com/LhAGMyUmhA— alain aimé (@nyamitwe) April 25, 2019