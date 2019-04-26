Soccer

'You were a soldier': Condolences pour in for Papy Faty

26 April 2019 - 09:39 By Odwa Mjo
Former Bidvest Wits player Papy Faty has died at age 28.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Condolences have been pouring in for young Burundian midfielder Papy Faty, who collapsed during a match in Swaziland on Thursday. 

The 28-year-old played for Bidvest Wits before joining Malanti Chiefs. 

TimesLive reported that Faty collapsed during a match between Malanti Chiefs and Green Mamba at the Killarney Stadium in Piggs Peak, outside Mbabane. 

The midfielder had opened up about his heart complications and was advised by doctors to retire from playing soccer. 

Faty's heart condition led to him being released from Bidvest Wits, but he continued to play soccer despite his deteriorating medical condition. 

He had collapsed twice while playing in the PSL in 2015, during a match against SuperSport United and one against Chippa United. 

Soccer fans and sports peers took to social media to pay tribute to Faty. 

