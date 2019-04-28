Mbappe sent off as PSG lose French Cup final to Rennes

Penalties were already looming when Mbappe, who endured a frustrating evening, was shown a straight red card in the 118th minute for a dreadful challenge on Damien Da Silva.

The France star caught the Rennes defender on the knee with his studs, and can expect a lengthy ban. “He had a slight muscle injury yesterday, he stopped training early and went to hospital for tests. Maybe that was in his head,” said Tuchel.

“You got the feeling he was lacking confidence and didn’t feel free. The red card at the end, it’s not him.”

Without him, PSG fell short of securing the double in Tuchel’s first season in charge, which will also be remembered for the Qatar-owned club’s Champions League exit to Manchester United in the last 16.

“I am sad,” said Neymar. “We weren’t quite up to it, but there is no point crying about it now. There is nothing we can do.”

They had been looking to win the Cup for the fifth year running, but instead it is traditional underachievers Rennes — owned by luxury goods mogul Francois Pinault, one of France’s richest men — who celebrate a famous victory.

It is their first silverware since the 1971 French Cup and also means a return to the Europa League next season. “We can stop talking about being losers.

This title will change the history of the club,” added Stephan. Few of their fans would have imagined it possible after the way they started, with PSG looking more like their former selves as Neymar made his first start in three months after injury.

Rennes had been knocked out of this competition following heavy defeats by PSG in each of the last two seasons, and another hiding looked on the cards as they went 2-0 down.

The opener came in the 13th minute when a corner fell to Alves just outside the area and he met the ball with a volley that flew low into the corner.