Mutizwa nets brace as Arrows sink Stars

Golden Arrows beat Free State Stars in an entertaining 2-1 win in their Absa Premiership clash at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts claimed the lead through a superb Knox Mutizwa’s double early in the first half before the visitors pull one back through Sibusiso Hlubi’s well calculated set piece.

Arrows started the match strongly with usual suspect Mutizwa testing Stars goalkeeper Samkelo Mbambo with a few early attempts.

The Free State side looked for a quick replay through the likes of Eleazar Rodgers and Harris Tchilimbou, but Arrows’ defence held firm up to halftime to ensure they maintained their lead at the break.

Coach Steve Komphela's side were in command of the game with Richard Matloga, Mutizwa and Sanele Mathenjwa leading the attacking front but poor decision making let them down.

Stars were unable to muster anything in response through the remainder of the second half, leaving the game 2-1 in favour of Arrows at the interval.

The victory took Arrows to ninth spot on the league standings, while the Stars remained 12 on the table.