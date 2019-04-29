Mamelodi Sundowns’ seemingly never-ending run of games continues on Tuesday when they travel to Thohoyandou to tackle an increasingly desperate Black Leopards in a critical Absa Premiership clash that will have ramifications at both ends of the table.

The match is a catch-up fixture for both sides‚ after which all teams in the division will have played 28 games‚ giving us a clear picture of where things stand going into the penultimate round of matches this coming weekend.

Sundowns could move level with leaders Orlando Pirates at the top of the able with a win‚ and ahead on goal-difference if they claim victory by five or more goals.

They simply cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the campaign as they await their sanction from the Premier Soccer League in the Wayne Arendse affair‚ but will also have an eye on Saturday’s return leg of the African Champions League semifinal with Wydad Casablanca.

Sundowns are 2-1 behind on aggregate but with a crucial away goal and coach Pitso Mosimane must feel they can score at least once at home to turn that tie around.

Having made their way back from Morocco over the weekend‚ key for Mosimane will be striking a balance between resting weary stars‚ yet still having enough bite to hurt Leopards.

He may have a large squad at his disposal‚ but Mosimane still tends to use a small group of players and the likes of Jeremy Brockie‚ Andile Jali and even new signing Emiliano Tade have played little recently and might not be match sharp.