Giant-slayers Ajax can go all the way: Dutch press

Ajax Amsterdam's fairy-tail season continues with a Uefa Champions League final now "within reach", Dutch media gushed on Wednesday following the Amsterdam underdogs' 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in London.

"Finals are in sight," headlined popular daily tabloid De Telegraaf after Donny van de Beek's early goal on Tuesday night pushed Ajax one step closer to the possibility for the first time in 23 years.

"The road to the Champions League final lies open for Ajax," the paper said, adding coach "Erik ten Hag's eleven in the first half gave a masterclass performance."

"The second half was more difficult... but the only thing the Amsterdammers could be held accountable for is that they did not score more goals to make moot a home game on May 8," said De Telegraaf.