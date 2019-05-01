'I have a soft spot for Dylan Kerr‚' says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane
Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr has described their remaining two Absa Premiership matches against AmaZulu and Cape Town City as ‘cup finals’.
Lidoda Duvha are two points away from the relegation zone and the Englishman can’t put a finger on what has led to their recent slump in form where they have accumulated only one point from a possible fifteen.
Over the last five rounds of league matches‚ Leopards lost to Orlando Pirates‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundonwns and their only point during this period was in the draw against Kaizer Chiefs. “I don’t know if I could put my finger on it‚” said Kerr when asked for the reasons of their recent slump.
“Our last two matches are cup finals and I am confident because I know the character of the players.
"We do everything at training and we have not changed one little thing.
"I don’t know if we got complacent since the turn of the year after we did fairly well last year.
"We spoke about it after the game last weekend to let players know that they have been letting the fans down with performances.
“We played against good teams that are fighting for the PSL title and those that are at the bottom.
"We lost to Maritzburg United last Saturday and we let ourselves down in that game‚ maybe players are tired‚” he said‚ adding that they were punished for their mistakes.
“Our mistakes have cost us in the opposition's and our own penalty area.
"But we just have to move forward now because nobody scores a good goal against us.
"I am disappointed in retrospect that we hurt ourselves again.
"The first goal it was a mistake between the defender and the goalkeeper and the second goal came from a corner.
"We work on these things and do video analysis to try and show the players what’s right and wrong‚ what’s their strengths.
Mosimane was full of praise for Kerr for doing a good job at the club.
“I have a soft spot for Kerr‚" said Mosimane.
"I have never seen a coach who comes into an area like this and becomes part of the team.
"That guy is wearing soccer boots in the dugou.
"He is into this thing and I only hope that he survives and stays.
"Look at what he has brought to the club‚ I like this environment.”