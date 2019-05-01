Kaizer Chiefs parts ways with goalkeeper Virgil Vries barely a year after joining the side

Kaizer Chiefs continued with their player clear-out on Wednesday after the club announced the termination of Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries’ contract barely a year after joining the Naturena side.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper joined Amakhosi at the start of the current season in July 2018 but has struggled to cement a regular place in the team.

The former Baroka FC keeper conceded six goals in eight appearances this season and has had a string of blunders that have cost the team.

His howler during the league defeat against Cape Town City in January was the last straw for coach Ernst Middendorp as it was his appearance for Amakhosi.

Vries’ spate of errors prompted Chiefs to sign Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United in a panic buy after the season-ending injury to first choice Itumeleng Khune.