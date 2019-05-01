Sundowns offer free entry to Caf Champions League semi against Wydad
In a bid to create an intimidating atmosphere at Lucas Moripe Stadium for their Caf Champions League second leg semifinal against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that fans wearing yellow will be allowed free entrance into the venue.
Kickoff is 3pm.
The Brazilians take on the Moroccan giants trailing 2-1 from the first leg that was played in Rabat last weekend.
But coach Pitso Mosimane's charges have their fate firmly in their hands and can reach the final if they put the visitors to the sword after scoring an away goal in Morocco .
“We are fighting but it is very difficult to go to Rabat and Cairo‚” said Mosimane about their biggest game of the season.
“We are hanging in there and we believe that Sundowns will score on Saturday.
"It is going to be a very difficult match but there is always a goal in Atteridgeville.
"Wydad is a team that is capable of scoring a goal away from home.
"The fact that they are capable of scoring away from home is my only issue and I hope that we keep them quiet.”
Sundowns beat Wydad 2-1 in Atteridgeville in January in the group stages with midfielder Themba Zwane scoring a brace and Mosimane will be hoping that they score more on Saturday.
As part of the excitement for the match‚ Sundowns have lined up entertainment to be provided by Kwesta‚ Dr Malinga‚ Team Mosha‚ DJ Maphorisa and DJ Sumbody who will start performing from 1pm.