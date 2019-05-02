Stuart Baxter has laid out his roadmap for Bafana Bafana’s preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June and July.

Baxter plans a squad of fringe players‚ and players with a chance of selection‚ to participate in the Cosafa Cup in Durban as an effective trial in early June.

Concurrently‚ assembling in Johannesburg just after that‚ will be an 18-man squad of the core of his team – including Mamelodi Sundowns’ players‚ who might arrive late if they reach the Caf Champions League final on May 31‚ and late-arriving European-based players.

Baxter will initially train the Cosafa team‚ then leave them in the hands of assistant-coach Molefi Ntseki‚ and depart to take over the Joburg squad‚ who will play a friendly in Gauteng.

The two streams will amalgamate into a final squad after the Cosafa Cup and travel to Dubai‚ which is apparently mildly hotter than Egypt’s mid-summer‚ for heat acclimatisation and a friendly against Ghana.

Baxter said SA’s Cosafa squad will comprise “some new faces‚ some with past experience who we have already invested some international time in”.

“And we’ve tried to leave 10 – though it might be only seven or eight – Afcon places up for grabs‚ so that the players at Cosafa know there are places available‚" he said.

“There were some quarters who wanted us to use Cosafa solely as preparation for Afcon. On many levels that fails.”

The coach said his objectives in the weeks between the end of various players’ conclusions to their league seasons and Afcon is “to ensure that all players are recuperated properly both pre‚ during and in-between events”.

“The players are coming off their seasons staggered‚” he said.

“For example‚ a Bidvest Wits player will finish on May 12 [at the end of the PSL]‚ a Kaizer Chiefs player will finish on May 19 [after the Nedbank Cup final]‚ and a Sundowns player might finish on the 31st.